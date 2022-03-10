Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96. 165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $145,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in Alberton Acquisition by 12.8% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alberton Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alberton Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Alberton Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

