Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

ALEC stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Alector has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Analysts expect that Alector will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 262.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 155,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $609,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

