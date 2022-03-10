Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $602.02

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $602.02 and last traded at $602.02, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $610.84.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $668.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $83,067,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

