AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

AB stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

