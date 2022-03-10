AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NIE stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
