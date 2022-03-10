AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

NIE stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30.

In other AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 2,460 shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $75,005.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,050 shares of company stock worth $90,469.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.