Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,788. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

