Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allstate’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year. The company is susceptible to catastrophe losses, which dents its underwriting results. Its rising debt level leads to expanding interest expenses. At 2021-end, long-term debt amounted to $7,976 million, while the cash balance was only at $763 million. The COVID-induced supply chain shortage is likely to keep raising costs for its auto insurance business, further reducing car insurance underwriting income. Inflation is likely to keep pushing insurance prices higher. With relaxed travel bans, millions of cars are hitting the roads, raising claims and repair costs for insurers. Also, rising costs and non-catastrophe losses in auto and homeowners’ insurance are affecting its profit levels. Given these headwinds, Allstate is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $122.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

