Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $882,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NVR by 11.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 10.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in NVR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NVR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $49.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4,765.00. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,300. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,363.32 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,243.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,215.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,343.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

