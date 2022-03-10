Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

