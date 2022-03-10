Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 112.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

