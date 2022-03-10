Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Matthew Charles Brown Sells 2,298 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $148,335.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALTR stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.58.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 53.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.