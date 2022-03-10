Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $148,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,646 shares of company stock worth $12,087,618 in the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

ALTR opened at $64.91 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

