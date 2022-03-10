Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives C$13.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.84. 78,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,084. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.18. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.95 million and a PE ratio of -78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

