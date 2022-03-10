Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cormark increased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$13.75 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$14.00 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.67. The firm has a market cap of C$371.20 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

