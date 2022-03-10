Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Amcon Distributing stock opened at $175.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Amcon Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $102.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.79.
About Amcon Distributing (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amcon Distributing (DIT)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Amcon Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcon Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.