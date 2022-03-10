American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

