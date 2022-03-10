American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FormFactor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,259,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in FormFactor by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 83,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

