American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 415,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of THRM opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.27. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

