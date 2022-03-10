American International Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after purchasing an additional 712,369 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 567,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 420,453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 350,276 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,898 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQC. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Equity Commonwealth (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.