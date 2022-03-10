American International Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 42,665 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

