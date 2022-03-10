American International Group Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BOX by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in BOX by 36.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in BOX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 252,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BOX by 107,834.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,926 shares of company stock worth $5,332,847. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

