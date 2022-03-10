American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.