American International Group Inc. Sells 1,241 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MARA opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

