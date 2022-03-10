American International Group Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,401 shares of company stock worth $3,693,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.56. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $132.03 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

