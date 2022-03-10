American International Group Inc. Sells 589 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 19.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products stock opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.02. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

