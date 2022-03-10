American International Group Inc. Trims Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

