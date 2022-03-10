American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells $73,528.78 in Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ANAT opened at $188.95 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American National Group during the third quarter worth approximately $11,688,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 334.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

