American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells $73,528.78 in Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ANAT opened at $188.95 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.
About American National Group (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
