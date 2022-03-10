American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMS opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

