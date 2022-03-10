American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMS opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.