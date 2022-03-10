American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $152.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,883. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.62 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

