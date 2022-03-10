Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.36.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -228.40, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.