AMLT Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $1,005.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMLT has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AMLT

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

