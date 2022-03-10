Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s previous close.

AMYT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AMYT stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $475.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

