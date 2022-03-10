Amy Messano Sells 396 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALTR opened at $64.91 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the software’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $4,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,376 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 34.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares during the last quarter.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.