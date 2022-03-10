Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ECOM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $505.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

