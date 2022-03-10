Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Field Trip Health.

FTRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FTRP stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Field Trip Health by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,337,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,731,477 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Field Trip Health by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,467,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 476,759 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Field Trip Health by 439.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 185,988 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

