Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Post $1.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.77. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

VSTO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,791. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $821,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,295,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

