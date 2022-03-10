Analysts Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will report sales of $241.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $526.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. Zurn Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

ZWS stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.