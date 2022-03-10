Analysts Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BIOLASE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,748. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 783,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $481,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

