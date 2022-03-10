Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. 7,551,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,433. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

