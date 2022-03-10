Analysts Expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Equitable posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Equitable by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Equitable by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Equitable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.52. 149,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,999. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

