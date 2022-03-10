Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,824,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,257,000 after purchasing an additional 263,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HOG traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. 1,718,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

