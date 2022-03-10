Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. LendingClub posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

NYSE LC traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $15.08. 2,314,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,473 shares of company stock valued at $655,358 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $6,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LendingClub by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in LendingClub by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in LendingClub by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 296,453 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

