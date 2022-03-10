Analysts Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Tronox reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

