Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $25.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $24.31. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $28.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $27.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $41.71 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,884.56 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,213.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,956.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,839.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,444 shares of company stock worth $18,989,068 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,100,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.