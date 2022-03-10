Analysts Issue Forecasts for Signify Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signify Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Tassan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 156.65.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.55%. Signify Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

