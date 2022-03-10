Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

3/3/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/1/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/22/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

2/15/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $581.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

