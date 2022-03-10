Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Turing (TWKS)

Turing (NASDAQ: TWKS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2022 – Turing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

3/9/2022 – Turing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

3/2/2022 – Turing had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Turing had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Turing had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Turing had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Turing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

1/9/2022 – Turing was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

Turing stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 1,219,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,426. Turing Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Turing Holding Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Turing in the third quarter valued at $16,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Turing in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Turing in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turing in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Turing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,057,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

