Analysts Set Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Price Target at €82.57

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.57 ($89.75).

NDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Aurubis stock traded up €4.67 ($5.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €102.85 ($111.79). The company had a trading volume of 229,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €82.50. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €62.20 ($67.61) and a fifty-two week high of €108.75 ($118.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

