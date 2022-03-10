Analysts Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target at $8.61

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

AXLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.01 on Monday. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

