Analysts Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Target Price at €91.58

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.58 ($99.54).

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNR shares. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

FRA BNR opened at €70.74 ($76.89) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($61.14). The business’s 50-day moving average is €76.30 and its 200 day moving average is €79.72.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

